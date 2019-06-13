DNC announces candidates participating in first Democratic primary debates

The Democratic National Committee announced the 20 candidates who will be participating in the first Democratic primary debates on June 26 and 27. Fourteen of the candidates met both of the criteria to qualify for the debates.

The debates are to be split up into two consecutive nights, with candidates randomly chosen to appear on each date.

To qualify for the first debate, candidates had to fulfill one of two criteria: either get 65,000 donors to their campaigns, with at least 200 donors in 20 different states, or obtain at least 1% in three polls recognized as legitimate by the committee. If more than 20 candidates had qualified for the debate, the DNC said it would choose participants with "a methodology that gives primacy to candidates meeting both thresholds, followed by the highest polling average, followed by the most unique donors."

The same criteria will be used for the second set of debates in July.

The candidates who fulfilled both criteria and qualified for the debates

Several of the most high profile candidates have met both the donation and polling thresholds.

Joe Biden

Cory Booker

Pete Buttigieg

Julián Castro

Tulsi Gabbard

Kirsten Gillibrand

Kamala Harris

Jay Inslee

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O'Rourke

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

These candidates fulfilled one criteria and qualified for the debates

Michael Bennet

Bill de Blasio

John Delaney

John Hickenlooper

Tim Ryan

Eric Swalwell

Who did not qualify for the debates