Disney World and other Florida theme parks reopen after Hurricane Milton

Walt Disney World and other Orlando, Florida, theme parks reopened Friday after Hurricane Milton forced them to close for some of Wednesday and Thursday.

Disney World said its theme parks and Disney Springs shopping center were open as usual Friday and operating on a normal schedule.

"We're grateful Walt Disney World Resort weathered the storm. Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs will reopen on Friday, October 11 for the scheduled operating hours. Our hearts are with our fellow Floridians who were impacted by this storm," Disney World said in a statement on its website Thursday afternoon.

Parts of the theme park were open as early as 7:30 a.m. Friday. Disney also said it would give guests who were unable to redeem their tickets due to Thursday's park closure an extension through Oct. 11, 2025.

Universal Orlando and Sea World in Orlando also reopened for business Friday. Flights in and out of Orlando International Airport were canceled Wednesday, with arrivals and departures resuming Thursday and Friday.

Hurricane Milton battered Florida after making landfall Wednesday, and has resulted in at least 16 fatalities.