Disney sues DeSantis: Lawsuit claims political effort hurt business for Florida resort

Walt Disney Co. sued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, alleging that the governor has overseen a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" that is threatening the media giant's operations.

The action by DeSantis allegedly "jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights," according to the lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida.

The lawsuit comes after a year-long battle between DeSantis and the entertainment company after Disney publicly opposed his "Parental Rights in Education" bill, which prohibits instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for children in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Earlier this month, DeSantis unveiled a new legislative push targeting Disney that would void a last-hour agreement the media company made to strip power from his state-appointed board.

This is a developing story and will be updated.