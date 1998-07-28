Disney Ship Set To Sail

The maiden voyage of thehas been delayed three times, while Italian ship builders struggled to meet Disney's specifications. Now, all is ready for a Wednesday christening.

CBS This Morning Field Anchor Jose Diaz-Balart, who went on board for a test run off Port Canaveral, Fla., reports that the ship arrived here July 17 after a 17-day voyage from the Fincantieri Ship Yards near Venice, Italy.

The first member of the Disney Cruise Line, to be officially christened the Disney Magic, is the size of three football fields and was built to resemble the luxury liners of the '30s.

The ship's itinerary includes trips to a Disney-owned and -operated Caribbean island, where tourists can sample paddle boating, kayaking and snorkeling in a family setting which is just what you expect from Disney.

