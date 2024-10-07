What is a "dirty soda"? The latest drink trend and its health impact, explained.

Is diet soda bad for your heart? A cardiologist weighs in

TikTok users are slurping on a new type of bubbly: Dirty sodas, a mixed drink that combines your favorite soft drink with add-ins like cream or coffee creamer and flavored syrups and sweeteners.

Popular combinations to hit social media include combos like Dr Pepper with coconut creamer and lime as well as Diet Coke with protein milk.

Dirty sodas started bubbling up a few years ago but recently gained nationwide attention in the reality series "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," which featured Utah-based dirty soda shop "Swig." Now, the drink mix has spiraled into a social media obsession, with people trying out different combinations and sharing recipes online.

Not only is the craze making people thirsty online, other dirty soda spots have been popping up in Oklahoma, Texas and Arizona.

According to Yelp, users have been looking to get their hands on one with searches for "dirty soda" up 609% and "Swig" up 222% compared to September 2023.

"What makes this trend so exciting is its endless customizability," said Yelp's trend expert Tara Lewis. "Recently, we're even seeing new recipes that swap cream for protein shakes. As we head into Sober October, we also see this trend evolving into a fun mocktail and expect to continue to see this growth as more people search for non-alcoholic alternatives past Dry January."

As the latest drink craze to hit social media, joining others like prebiotic sodas, the cortisol cocktail and oatzempic, we asked nutrition experts what they thought about the combo.

"There's nothing inherently wrong with dirty soda — it's just a sweet drink with added sweeteners and creamers. The amount of sugar you'd get from one really depends on whether you're using diet or regular soda, and sugar-free or regular syrup or creamer," said Christine Byrne, dietitian and owner of Ruby Oak Nutrition.

Liz Weinandy, a registered dietitian at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said there is no need to vilify this beverage but adds consumers should keep in mind it can be high in calories without any health benefits.

"Dirty soda should be looked at as an occasional treat, the same as cake, soda, sugary coffee drinks and any other high-calorie, low nutrient food or beverage," she said.

How about the protein version? Mixing soda with a protein milk or shake won't add any additional nutrients to the latter, but is otherwise harmless, Byrne said, unless you're viewing it as a whole meal.

"If you're replacing actual meals with dirty protein soda, that's a problem because you won't be getting enough calories or nutrients," she said.

Weinandy agrees making a dirty soda with milk offers some benefits, since it's a good source of protein, calcium and other vitamins and minerals.

"Would it be better to drink a glass of milk without the pop, syrup and artificial colors? The answer is yes!" she said.

The trendy mocktail also aligns with increased interest in non-alcoholic beverages as we learn more about the health risks of consuming booze.

Yelp data shows searches for "non-alcoholic drinks" have surged by 64% and "mocktail" by 21% compared with last year.

But, are sodas spiked with sugary syrups a healthier alternative to drinks spiked with alcohol?

Weinandy said she would put them both in the "proceed cautiously" category.

"Dirty soda is very high in calories coming from sugar and possibly saturated fat if the drink contains cream. We know regularly consuming foods high in sugar and saturated fat is associated with an increased risk for many health conditions like obesity, heart disease, diabetes and several types of cancer," she said. "Alcohol does not have a great track record either. In fact, in light of the strong evidence coming out about the health risks of alcohol, both drinks should be considered 'sometime beverages' and perhaps not consumed at all if a person has certain health conditions."

Carbonated soft drinks recently made a list of ultra-processed foods linked to more than 30 health issues, from diabetes to heart trouble to cancer. Diet versions of the drinks have also come into question as sugar substitutes have been show in recent studies to be associated with potential negative health impacts.