Are trending "cortisol cocktails" really helpful for stress and weight loss?

The internet's current obsession with cortisol has prompted a new trending concoction dubbed the "cortisol cocktail" that users claim can reduce stress and even help with weight loss.

Also referred to as an "adrenal cocktail," the drink has some variations across social media but mainly consists of orange or lemon juice, coconut water and a bit of sea salt.

Experts say there's no evidence this drink can significantly reduce stress or weight by lowering cortisol levels, but the ingredients do offer some nutritional benefits that may give drinkers a boost.

"As soon as I saw the ingredients, I was like, this looks remarkably similar to a sports drink you would mix up," Lindsay Malone, an integrative and functional medicine dietitian and nutrition instructor at Case Western Reserve University, told CBS News. "Juice, sodium, some potassium, so a little bit of sugar, some electrolytes in a fluid... I just wonder, if some of the benefits are just that, generally, people are dehydrated, and so maybe they get a little blood sugar boost, and then also some electrolytes to rehydrate them. Maybe that's part of the pull for this."

What is cortisol?

"Cortisol is a hormone produced by the adrenal glands in response to stress and plays a key role in regulating metabolism, inflammation, blood sugar levels and even sleep-wake cycles," said Avery Zenker, a registered dietitian .

Cortisol often gets a bad reputation, she said, but it's essential for survival.

"The key is balancing it effectively rather than attempting to eliminate it. Cortisol levels should naturally change and cycle through the day, ideally with a spike in the morning to help us feel awake and ready to go, and lower in the evening when it's time for sleep," Zender said.

Since hormone levels are constantly changing, the idea of a "hormone imbalance" is kind of misleading, said Christine Byrne, dietitian and owner of Ruby Oak Nutrition.

"If you think there's something wrong with your hormone levels, it's so, so important to seek the help of an endocrinologist instead of trying to do your own research to diagnose and treat yourself," Byrne said. "Lots of influencers and wellness companies prey off people with difficult-to-diagnose symptoms by blaming these symptoms on vague problems like hormone imbalance or adrenal fatigue, then selling a supposed solution. But most of this stuff isn't evidence-based or thoroughly tested."

Does the adrenal cocktail recipe lower cortisol levels?

"The cortisol cocktail is one of these wellness trends that might sound appealing to people who are looking for a solution to a difficult health problem like stress, but there's just no backing behind it," Byrne said.

So while people shouldn't look at the mixture as a miracle cure for stress or weight loss, Malone said the drink is harmless to try and contains ingredients that do have some nutritional benefits.

For example, orange juice contains vitamin C which help support the immune system, coconut water is hydrating and contains potassium (as does cream of tartar, another often featured ingredient of the mix) and sea salt can replenish sodium levels when electrolytes are low.

But, you can get these benefits from other avenues like whole foods, which can have additional benefts. Fruit juice and coconut water, for example, are high in sugar and lack fiber compared with whole fruit, Zenker said.

Most people get enough sodium, Malone said, but potassium can be found in fruits and vegetables and magnesium, another electrolyte, is found in whole grains and legumes.

How to lower stress, lose weight

While stress can influence weight and body composition, it's important to remember there are multiple factors at play when it comes to lowering stress or losing weight — not something achieved solely through a daily dose of a "cortisol cocktail" or other trendy cure-all.

"For most people, the bottom line is not moving enough and eating too many calories," Malone said of weight loss.

And the best way to support healthy cortisol levels? A balanced approach, Zenker said, including a nutritious diet, regular exercise, staying hydrated, quality sleep and managing stress.

"For most people, focusing on these things is more significant than making a specific beverage," she said.