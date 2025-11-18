Judge fired after her documentary involvement causes mistrial in case against soccer legend Diego Maradona's medical team

An Argentine judge was relieved of her post on Tuesday after causing a mistrial in the negligence case against late soccer legend Diego Maradona's medical team due to her involvement in a documentary about it.

A special panel of judges, lawyers and provincial legislators dismissed Julieta Makintach, 48, from her post and disqualified her from holding any other judicial position in the future.

Makintach was one of three judges in the now-annulled trial that followed Maradona's death in 2020 while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot after decades battling cocaine and alcohol addictions.

She recused herself after it emerged she had been interviewed for a miniseries about the case, potentially breaking a string of ethics rules.

Judge Julieta Makintach arrives for a court hearing in the trial of health professionals accused of negligence in the death of soccer star Diego Maradona, in San Isidro, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 27, 2025. Gustavo Garello / AP

Maradona died on Nov. 25, 2020, aged 60, of heart failure and acute pulmonary edema two weeks after undergoing surgery. He was found dead in his bed by a day nurse.

Maradona's medical team is on trial over the conditions of his convalescence at a private home.

Prosecutors have described the soccer icon's care in his last days as grossly negligent.

The defendants risk prison terms between 8 and 25 years if convicted of "homicide with possible intent" — pursuing a course of action despite knowing it could lead to death.

Among the medical team on trial are a neurosurgeon, a doctor and a night nurse, according to BBC News. They claim the retired soccer icon refused further treatment and should have stayed at home for longer after his operation, the BBC reported.

The case so far has focused on the decision by Maradona's doctors to allow him to recuperate at home with minimal supervision and medical equipment, instead of a medical facility.

Judge Makintach had denied participating in, or authorizing, any filming for a documentary about the case, but footage shared in Argentine media showed her allegedly being interviewed by a film crew on the eve of the trial starting.

Earlier this year, prosecutor Patricio Ferrari accused Makintach of behaving "like an actress and not a judge" for taking part in the documentary, BBC News reported.

As a trailer for the documentary series was played in court, defense lawyer Rodolfo Baque shouted "trash!" at Makintach, BBC News reported at the time. Maradona's daughter and his former partner both cried after seeing the footage, according to the BBC.