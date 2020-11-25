Soccer legend Diego Maradona has died at 60

Soccer legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, Argentina's presidential office announced Wednesday. The office declared there will be three days of national mourning following the Argentine's death.

Maradona, who is widely considered to be one of the best soccer players of all time, led Argentina to four World Cups, winning one in 1986 and losing in the final in 1990. He also coached the national team during the 2010 tournament.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez tweeted a photo showing him hugging the former superstar.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

"You took us to the highest peak in the world," he wrote. "You made us incredibly happy. You were the biggest among everyone. Thanks for existing, Diego. We will miss you for our entire lives."

Nos llevaste a lo más alto del mundo. Nos hiciste inmensamente felices. Fuiste el más grande de todos. Gracias por haber existido, Diego. Te vamos a extrañar toda la vida. pic.twitter.com/pAf38sRlGC — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) November 25, 2020

Argentina's governing soccer association also expressed their condolences, saying Maradona will "always be in our hearts."

Maradona also put Italian club Napoli on the map, winning five titles with them. He also won three championships with Spain's Barcelona and one with Argentina's Boca Juniors. His rise and downfall in the sport was the subject of an HBO documentary that was released last year.

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, who was named FIFA's player of the century along with Maradona, mourned his death.

"What sad news," he wrote on Twitter. "I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky."