Designer reveals sketches of Meghan Markle's possible wedding dress

A designer has revealed the first sketches for Meghan Markle's possible wedding dress. Inbal Dror provided the sketches to CBS News and confirmed that the royal family contacted her about possibly dressing Markle for her wedding.

The three sketches include high necklines, ruffles and puffed shoulders. Dror is based in Israel and specializes in bridal gowns and evening wear. Her designs are known for having plunging necklines and sheer fabrics. Beyoncé is a big fan of Dror's; she wore a dress by the designer to the 2016 Grammys and commissioned several looks for her "Formation" tour.

When rumors that Dror had submitted sketches of Markle's dress first emerged on Monday, the designer said she had sent in sketches but declined to provide details. After TMZ leaked the images late Monday, though, Dror confirmed that they were hers and sent the sketches to CBS News.

It is not confirmed that Dror will be the one to design Markle's dress.

On Wednesday, Markle was seen arriving for Queen Elizabeth II's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Markle announced their engagement Nov. 27. They are set to marry on May 19 at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.

Inbal Dror