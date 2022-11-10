Derek Jeter talks his "No. 1 goal" and offers advice for girl dads

Five-time World Series champion and 14-time All-Star Derek Jeter says when it comes to his legacy, he wants people to remember him for the person he was rather than his impressive list of accolades. And his "No. 1 goal," he says, is to exemplify the Golden Rule.

"I have a very close family," Jeter told CBS News. "I'm close with my parents, my sister as well now, same thing with my girls and my wife, and I always just wanted to treat people how I wanted to be treated."

The star athlete was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum last year in September with one vote shy of a unanimous nomination. Jeter said he doesn't know or care who the one voter is that left him off the ballot. According to CBS Sports, the voter's identity will remain unknown unless the person reveals their ballot publicly.

"I think a lot of times, you know, members of the media, they say athletes have to be accountable and responsible," he said. "So I think they should answer that question as opposed to me getting asked the question."

He recently celebrated his induction at Yankee Stadium, where he played for 20 years. His daughters, Bella, Story and River, had never visited the stadium before, he said, adding that "it felt good to go back" and share the moment with them.

"It was great," he said. "It feels like home when you're there."

Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. pic.twitter.com/pMfNHOYWoc — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) September 10, 2022

He described family time as "a full-time job" and said he has not had conversations regarding a more official return to the New York Yankees in an executive role. He said he's "still all over the place doing a lot of things," but values family time, too.

"When you're a player, you don't understand how many hours go into the front office so I have a newfound respect," he said.

He also advised girl dads to just "jump in."

"I always valued myself on being prepared, and you can't prepare for this," he said. "I mean, it's new experiences."

He described his daughters as caring, smart, curious and beautiful.

"I just want to be there for them, help them find something that they're passionate about just like my parents did with me," he said.