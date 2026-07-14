Deputy U.S. marshal shot dead while serving arrest warrant on fugitive in Louisiana, agency says

A deputy U.S. Marshal was shot and killed Monday while serving an arrest warrant on a fugitive in Alexandria, Louisiana, the Marshals Service said, adding that the suspect is in custody.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office said its detectives were with marshals when the shooting occurred at about 3 p.m.

"After a lengthy standoff," the office continued, "the suspect, who sustained injuries, was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment."

The standoff lasted roughly three hours, according to CBS affiliate KALB-TV.

The FBI, sheriff's office and Louisiana State Police are conducting a joint investigation of the shooting with the FBI in the lead. Its New Orleans office characterizes the shooting as an assault on a federal officer.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on social media late Monday night that the bureau is "offering full resources" to the sheriff's office and Marshals Service. "Please pray for the deputy's family and friends," he said.

Authorities haven't released the names of the slain marshal or suspect or the reason law enforcement was trying to catch him.

Several neighbors told KALB they know the suspect, who they said lives a few houses from the scene.

One neighbor who asked not to be identified said the incident surprised her.

"He was a good man. You know? He was always in good spirits. You know? So definitely didn't expect this," she said.

Louis Means, a cashier at the nearby Tobacco Plus, voiced similar sentiments, telling KALB he "actually gave him a ride over to Popeye's one day, and he spoke a lot of life into me. He was a good dude. He had a lot of wisdom on him. You never would have expected something like this."

Another area resident said said she heard multiple gunshots and immediately moved to protect her children.

"I just kept telling them, just get down. I had them in the room, down. Because I didn't know what was going on," she said.

Alexandria is approximately 95 miles northwest of Baton Rouge.