Officer hit by fire truck, seriously injured during Denver Nuggets NBA title parade

A Denver Police Department officer was seriously injured after getting hit by a fire truck during the Denver Nuggets NBA championship parade on Thursday, police said.

The DPD officer was hit near the end of the parade route and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, police said in a tweet.

Alert: A DPD officer was struck by a fire truck near the end of the parade route at W. 13th Ave/Cherokee St. The officer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and the crash is under investigation. Updates posted as available. pic.twitter.com/IIyD0xIBeF — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 15, 2023

The fire truck was carrying NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, his daughter, teammate Jamal Murray and Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke, CBS Colorado reported. Jokic and Murray continued riding on the truck to the planned rally to celebrate the team's first NBA title, according to CBS Colorado.

A video posted to Twitter by witness Brian Willie showed officers rushing to aid the injured officer after the crash.

Willie told CBS Colorado in a Twitter message that the officer was "stuck under the front right tire and was trapped. Murray on top of the truck watching, trying to calm crowd and worried for officer."