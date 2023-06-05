Denver family celebrates Pride; renews commitment to end discrimination Denver family celebrates Pride; renews commitment to end discrimination 02:02

CBS News Colorado is celebrating Pride and telling the stories of Colorado's LGBTQ community this June.

The U.S. Census says there are more than 1.2 million same sex-couples across the country. About 15% of these are parents.

CBS

That includes the Rendon-Thofson family who are among those making history in Colorado.

The couple adopted siblings Sophie and Max at birth.

"Having two amazing children and watching them grow now to be 10 and 11. And it is crazy how this time has flown. I couldn't imagine our lives any other way," said Chad Rendon-Thofson.

CBS

The Rendon-Thofsons remember the day they became a family. Michael Rendon-Thofson said, "We picked her up from the hospital and it was one of the most amazing days of my life."

Sophie was only the second child of same-sex parents in Colorado where both parents got to be on the same birth certificate.

He added, "We were getting ready to celebrate her first birthday and they called us and said, 'She has a sibling who's ready for placement, you can come to pick him up from the hospital'."

CBS

So in less than a year, the household grew to four. Chad said, "Our family is just as normal as, any other family and just happens this month of June that we get to celebrate it. We bring it to the forefront."

These days the Rendon-Thofsons are gearing up for a fun summer together. And speaking up for the rights of transgender Americans.

Michael said, "And that's the fight I feel as my generation where the initial fight was to get our rights individually. Now we're trying to fight for everybody else in our community."

CBS

Advocates for adoption too, the Rendon-Thofson's feel grateful for the ways Sophie and Max have enriched their lives.

"There's plenty of children who need love and good homes and if you can provide that it will change your life forever," Michael said.

The U.S. Census finds that same sex couples are four times more likely than opposite sex couples to have adopted children or stepchildren.