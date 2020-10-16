Watch live: Denver mayor to announce new COVID-19 restrictions

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and the city's health department are expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Friday at a press conference.

"Today, at 11:00 am, @MayorHancock & @DDPHE will provide an update on Denver's response to #COVID19 & new public health orders regarding additional requirements for face coverings & group gatherings," the City and County of Denver tweeted.

How to watch the press conference on new COVID-19 restrictions

What: Denver officials give update on COVID-19 response and new restrictions

Denver officials give update on COVID-19 response and new restrictions Date: Friday, October 16, 2020

Friday, October 16, 2020 Time: 11 a.m. local time; 1 p.m. ET

11 a.m. local time; 1 p.m. ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Online stream: Live on CBSN Denver in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device

Later in the afternoon, Colorado Governor Jared Polis is expected to speak about the state's plan to distribute a vaccine for the virus.

Colorado has seen more than 81,800 coronavirus cases, with 1,142 new cases reported on Thursday – a single-day record for new cases in the state, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A decision was announced on Tuesday to delay a return to in-person learning for middle and high school students at Denver Public Schools amid the spike in cases.