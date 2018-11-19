At least 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting near Denver's Coors Field

One person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting in downtown Denver near Coors Field, police said. There is no suspect in custody and no known motive.

Denver police tweeted that the three people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness told CBS Denver he saw two men talking before one man then shot the other in the head and continued to shoot.

The area surrounding the shooting was cordoned off to traffic and residents. Coors Field is where the MLB's Colorado Rockies play.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.