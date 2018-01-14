Former NBA star Dennis Rodman arrested on suspicion of DUI

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- Police said former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Southern California. Lt. Rachel Johnson of the Newport Beach Police Department said Rodman was pulled over late Saturday for a traffic violation.

Johnson said officers administered a field sobriety test, which Rodman failed. She said he submitted to a Breathalyzer test and blew over the .08 legal limit.

Newport Beach police told CBS News that Rodman was cooperative throughout his arrest and said Rodman will face a judge at a later date.

Rodman was released from custody Sunday morning. Johnson didn't immediately know if he had an attorney. An email seeking comment from Rodman's representatives was not immediately returned Sunday.