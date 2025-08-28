Democrats spotlighting inflation as they target vulnerable House Republicans in Labor Day weekend ads

Cracking open a cold one could cost you more this Labor Day.

That's the message in a new digital ad that will be released this holiday weekend by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

"This Labor Day, Republicans are making the price of beer soar," the ad reads in white lettering over a beer can.

The DCCC is launching the five-figure ad buy in 35 districts it says are "in play." The ads will run on Instagram and You Tube and are aimed at young men between the ages of 18 and 44 – a demographic that proved pivotal in the 2024 presidential contest.

The ads, seen first by CBS News, direct voters to a website dubbed HouseRepublicanPriceHike.com. The interactive tool enables them to click on popular food items like cheese, hamburger meat and ice cream to view the latest price data before checking out with an estimated receipt. For instance, a bottle of beer costs $1.82, up 9 percent since 2022.

"Labor Day is supposed to be a time to celebrate the contributions of the American worker and to relax with neighbors and families over a grill enjoying burgers and beer," said DCCC spokesperson Viet Shelton. "But House Republicans are ruining everyone's cookouts by making the trip to the grocery store more expensive. The DCCC is going to make sure voters know House Republicans are responsible."

Inflation remains a hot-button issue heading into the 2026 midterms. A recent CBS News poll found two thirds of Americans think prices will go up in the coming months.

The Consumer Price Index rose 2.7% last month on an annual basis. Food prices in July rose 0.2% from June and 2.9% over the past year.

Earlier this month, the National Republican Congressional Committee unveiled a paid ad campaign targeting 25 vulnerable House Democrats over the economy, immigration and crime. .

"This is the America Democrats want to build: Raising taxes for working families, baseless impeachments, wide open borders, abolishing ICE, defunding the police, and turning America into a socialist, crime-filled dystopia," said NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella.