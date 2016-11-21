Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard describes meeting with Trump as "frank and positive"

NEW YORK -- A congressional Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee said she had a “frank and positive” conversation with President-elect Donald Trump about Syria.

According to a Monday statement, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii shared with Mr. Trump her opposition to creating a no-fly zone over Syria, saying it would “lead to more death and suffering,” worsen the refugee crisis and strengthen ISIS and al-Qaeda. She added it could also bring the U.S. into direct conflict with Russia, “which could result in a nuclear war.”

Gabbard, who endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton, admitted the unusual nature of her meeting with the Republican president elect, but declared that partisanship will never “undermine our national security when the lives of countless people lay in the balance.”

She continued, “Serving the people of Hawaiʻi and our nation is an honor and responsibility that I do not take lightly. Representing the aloha spirit and diversity of the people of Hawaiʻi, I will continue to seek common ground to deliver results that best serve all Americans, as I have tried to do during my time in Congress.”

Gabbard is also an Army National Guard major. She resigned her post in the Democratic National Committee earlier this year after endorsing Sanders.

Trump’s aides said the president-elect wants to hear viewpoints from across the political spectrum.