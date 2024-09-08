In new memo, Democratic Congressional campaigns urge emphasis on message of "freedom"

In a campaign memo reviewed by CBS News, Democratic Congressional campaign operatives are encouraging their candidates to focus on a messaging around the concepts of "freedom" to win a series of competitive U.S. House races throughout the nation.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's memo urges a continued focus on the ideas of freedom as a pathway to regaining the majority in the U.S. House, which remains highly competitive in the homestretch to Election Day.

"It is incumbent on House Democrats to focus on calling out GOP attacks on reproductive freedom, economic freedom, and freedom from violence or fear," the memo says. "In public-facing media, both paid and earned, House Democrats and candidates are engaging and energizing voters with messaging that centers on the fight for our freedoms."

The memo includes an array of issues in which such a message has been — and can be — utilized. For example, the memo says "Donald Trump and House Republicans are attacking Americans' freedoms — rolling back reproductive freedoms, banning books in schools, and dictating to people who they are allowed to love or how they can or cannot build a family. These far-right extremists are hellbent on restricting rights and taking away Americans' freedoms."

Democratic candidate Pat Ryan speaks to supporters during a campaign rally, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Kingston, N.Y. Mary Altaffer / AP

The final months of the race for control of the House have featured campaign advertisements, mailings and speeches focused on a variety of wedge issues, including consumer prices, border security, gun control and public safety.

The Democratic campaign memo includes a broader argument that concept of "freedoms" can be utilized to encompass several pressing issues that are important voters, including women's reproductive rights, the controversial Project 2025 to overhaul the executive branch, the ongoing criticisms of Trump's defense of Jan. 6 Capitol rioters and his baseless claims of 2020 election fraud.

"Across the battlefield, DCCC candidates and 'frontliners' are engaging the issue and working diligently to ensure voters know that electing House Democrats means codifying the protections of Roe, fighting for families and investing in their economic freedom, and standing up to Donald Trump and House Republicans' plans to attack their freedoms," the memo says. "This strong contrast messaging is essential to help Democrats reclaim the House majority to defend our rights, freedoms, democracy, and future."

Speaking with CBS News between campaign stops in Nebraska, Democratic Congressional candidate Tony Vargas invoked some of his party's messaging on freedom issues.

"This is a Republican party that wants to take away — and tell you — what you can learn," Vargas said. "They want to tell you what you can and cannot do with your body. They're inserting themselves between women's healthcare decisions."

After meeting with Democratic party volunteers in Dutchess County, New York, last month, Rep. Pat Ryan also emphasized a message that invoked the word freedom. Ryan, a Democrat facing a stiff reelection fight, told CBS News, "We've seen the far right and Donald Trump double-down and triple-down on taking away rights. "

A spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee responded to the Democrats' messaging efforts, telling CBS News that "the Republican platform is to grant Americans freedom from Kamala Harris' inflation, border, and public safety crises. We will win in November because voters refuse to live in fear of Democrats' effect on their economic and community security."