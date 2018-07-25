Demi Lovato was in "downward spiral" before apparent overdose, sources say

Singer Demi Lovato has been "depressed" and "anxious" and in a "downward spiral" recently – and relapsed sometime between April and May, sources told Entertainment Tonight. Paramedics found the 25-year-old unconscious at her Los Angeles home Tuesday morning after she suffered an apparent drug overdose.

The pop star has been outspoken about battling substance abuse and living with bipolar disorder reports Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier. Lovato revealed she relapsed after being sober for six years in a new song last month titled "Sober."

In a statement Tuesday night, her representative said "Demi is awake and with her family" and "her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."



The Grammy-nominated singer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder eight years ago. Since then, she has been open about her struggles with depression and substance abuse and last year, she released a YouTube documentary called "Simply Complicated." In it, she said she began using cocaine at 17 to cope with childhood traumas.

"My dad was an addict and an alcoholic and I guess I always searched for what he found in drugs and alcohol because it fulfilled him and he chose that over a family," she said in the documentary.

"You're very open about your struggles. Why?" "CBS Sunday Morning's" Tracy Smith asked Lovato during a 2016 interview. Lovato replied, "At a young age, I realized that I have -- if I'm going to become a singer, I need to use my voice for more than just singing."

"Demi's whole MO has been sharing and being open with her fans," said Billboard Magazine editorial director Jason Lipshutz. "Just figuring out a way to lay everything on the table so that there is nothing to hide."

Lovato's camp says there is misinformation out there and they'd like privacy during her recovery. In her song, "Sober" Lovato says, "I wanna be a role model but I'm only human."

