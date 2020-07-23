Demi Lovato is engaged to actor Max Ehrich

Pop star Demi Lovato is preparing to tie the knot after announcing her engagement to actor Max Ehrich. The "Tell Me You Love Me" singer shared the news Wednesday night with her 88.5 million Instagram followers.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner," the star said.

In a series of engagement photos taken on the beach in Malibu, Lovato is seen embracing Ehrich and showing off her large emerald-cut diamond ring.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

"I knew I loved you the moment I met you," the 27-year-old wrote to her new fiancé. "It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all."

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself," she wrote. "And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!"

The 29-year-old "Young and the Restless" alum said "he couldn't be more grateful God brought us together," in an Instagram post dedicated to Lovato.

"You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some," he shared.

"I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here's to forever baby."

Though it is not clear when the couple became romantically linked, multiple outlets began reporting that they were dating March this year.

In 2018, Lovato described herself as sexually fluid. Earlier this year, Lovato revealed in a radio interview with Andy Cohen that she had a conversation with her parents about her sexuality back in 2017. She told her parents that she could possibly end up "with a woman."