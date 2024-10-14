Delta cancels meal service on more than 200 Detroit flights over food safety issue

Passengers on more than 200 Delta Air Lines flights out of Detroit Metropolitan Airport were denied meal service over the weekend after the airline shut down its Detroit meal service facility Friday.

The closure came after the airline was notified of a "food safety issue" following a routine Food and Drug Administration inspection of the facility, Delta said.

"During a recent inspection at a DTW [Detroit Metro Airport] kitchen, Delta's catering partner was notified of a food safety issue within the facility. Delta and its catering partner immediately shut down hot food production and subsequently suspended all activity from the facility," the airline said in a statement to CBS News.

Delta said it is now making changes to how it prepares both hot and cold food in order to restore meal service to flights.

"Hot food and other onboard provisioning will be managed from other facilities," Delta said, adding that "we will continue to take necessary precautions to ensure food safety."

The Food and Drug administration did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

On a July flight from Detroit to Amsterdam, Delta served passengers moldy chicken meals that sickened several customers, forcing the flight to make an emergency landing in New York.