Delta flight diverted to Oklahoma City after passenger allegedly assaults flight attendant and air marshal

By Sophie Reardon

A Delta Air Lines flight made an unscheduled landing in Oklahoma City Thursday night after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal, police said. The suspect was taken into custody.

The plane took off from Washington, D.C., and was en route to Los Angeles International Airport when it was forced to land in Oklahoma at 9:35 p.m. local time, police confirmed to CBS affiliate KWTV.

The air marshal was able to detain the suspect and police helped to remove him from the plane. No other details about the incident, including possible charges for the suspect, were provided.

The flight then continued Los Angeles.

Delta issued a statement saying it "applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew and Federal Air Marshals" and apologizes to its customers for the inconvenience.

The FBI is investigating the incident.

Delta is no stranger to unruly passengers: As of September, it had banned more than 1,600 for refusing to comply with face mask mandates.

It's also part of a nationwide trend. Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration said it had received more than 5,300 reports of unruly passengers in 2021.

Sophie Reardon
Sophie Reardon is a News Editor at CBS News.

First published on December 10, 2021 / 12:41 AM

