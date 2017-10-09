Radio host Delilah opens up on son's suicide

Radio host Delilah opened up on social media about her son Zachariah's suicide. She said she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve after Zachariah took his own life last week.

Delilah posted on Facebook Saturday that her son had killed himself Tuesday morning after a struggle with mental illness. Zachariah "was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now," she said.

"I will be absent from the radio and on social media for a time as I grieve and try to process this loss with my family," she wrote. "Please pray for my beloved Zacky, and I will pray for all suffering from this debilitating disease called depression." She added that her "heart is broken beyond repair."

Delilah included a picture of her son with the post. She didn't say how old he was.

My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you. In the early morning hours, Tuesday, October 3, my son,... Posted by Delilah on Saturday, October 7, 2017

Ten of Delilah's 13 children are adopted. Another son, Sammy, died in 2012 at the age of 16 from complications of sickle cell anemia.

Delilah's full name is Delilah Rene, though she uses only her first name on-air. The "Delilah" show is a mix of love songs and callers sharing personal stories that airs nightly on dozens of iHeartMedia stations around the U.S.