Def Leppard and Journey announce joint tour

More than 10 years after their 2006 joint tour, Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up again. The legendary rock bands will kick off their tour on the east coast, in Hartford, Connecticut, before making their way west.

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott told Rolling Stone, "It's two iconic bands touring together. It makes it more of an event when the bill is all bands that people have heard of."

He also said fans can expect to hear all of their favorite classics.

When asked about playing all of Leppard's hits, Elliott told Rolling Stone: "Why wouldn't we?"

"It's not a curse, it's a blessing. On the internet, people say, 'Oh, they never change their set.' Hey, yes, we do, but not 360 degrees. We change it in bits and bobs. The people that come see us play are people who haven't seen us in two years – or even a year – and they still want to hear that three or four minutes [of a hit] again 365 days later. It wouldn't bother me one bit if I saw the Stones twice in two years and they played pretty much 90 percent of the same set. If it's been years since I've seen them, I don't care. ... These are the songs we nurtured, we wrote, we're proud of. They made us who we are? Why would we abandon them?"

Tickets go on sale Feb. 3; most dates are available through Ticketmaster.

Here's a look at Def Leppard and Journey tour dates:

May 21: Hartford, Connecticut -- XL Center

May 23: Albany -- Times Union Center

May 25: Hershey, Pennsylvania -- Hersheypark Stadium

May 26: Buffalo -- KeyBank Center

May 28: Cleveland -- Quicken Loans Arena

May 30: Cincinnati -- U.S. Bank Arena

June 1: Toronto -- Rogers Centre

June 2: Pittsburgh -- PPG Paints Arena

June 5: Raleigh, North Carolina -- PNC Arena

June 6: Knoxville, Tennessee -- Thompson-Boling Arena

June 8: Bristow, Virginia -- Jiffy Lube Live

June 9: Charlotte, North Carollina -- Spectrum Center

June 11: Philadelphia -- Wells Fargo Center

June 13: New York -- Madison Square Garden

June 15: Newark -- Prudential Center

June 16: Baltimore -- Royal Farms Arena

July 1: Atlanta -- SunTrust Park

July 3: Noblesville, Indiana -- Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 4: Milwaukee -- Summerfest

July 6: Memphis, Tennessee -- FedExForum

July 7: North Little Rock, Arkansas -- Verizon Arena

July 9: Tulsa -- BOK Center

July 11; Louisville, Kentucky -- KFC Yum! Center

July 13: Detroit -- Comerica Park

July 14: Chicago -- Wrigley Field

July 16: Wichita, Kansas -- INTRUST Bank Arena

July 18: Sioux Falls, South Dakota -- Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

July 19: Lincoln, Nebraska -- Pinnacle Bank Arena

July 21: Denver -- Coors Field

July 23: Des Moines, Iowa -- Wells Fargo Arena

July 25: Kansas City, Missouri -- Sprint Center

July 27: Minneapolis -- Target Field

July 28: Fargo, North Dakota -- Fargodome

August 11: Boston -- Fenway Park

August 13: Virginia Beach -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 15: Columbia, South Carolina -- Colonial Life Arena

August 17: Ft Lauderdale, Florida -- BB&T Center

August 18: Tampa -- Amalie Arena

August 20: Birmingham, Alabama -- Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

August 22: Columbus, Ohio -- Schottenstein Center

August 24: St. Louis -- Busch Stadium

August 25: Nashville -- Bridgestone Arena

August 27: New Orleans -- Smoothie King Center

August 29: Dallas -- American Airlines Center

August 31: San Antonio -- AT&T Center

September 1: Houston -- Toyota Center

September 5: Albuquerque -- Isleta Amphitheater

September 7: Phoenix -- Talking Stick Resort Arena

September 8: Las Vegas -- T-Mobile Arena

September 21: San Francisco -- AT&T Park

September 23: San Diego -- Petco Park

September 25: Salt Lake City -- Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 26: Nampa, Idaho -- Ford Idaho Center Arena

September 28: Portland, Oregon -- Moda Center

September 29: Seattle -- Gorge Amphitheatre

October 1: Vancouver -- Rogers Arena

October 4: Sacramento -- Golden 1 Center

October 6: Los Angeles -- The Forum