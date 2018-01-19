Def Leppard and Journey announce joint tour

More than 10 years after their 2006 joint tour, Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up again. The legendary rock bands will kick off their tour on the east coast, in Hartford, Connecticut, before making their way west.
Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott told Rolling Stone, "It's two iconic bands touring together. It makes it more of an event when the bill is all bands that people have heard of."
He also said fans can expect to hear all of their favorite classics.
When asked about playing all of Leppard's hits, Elliott told Rolling Stone: "Why wouldn't we?"
"It's not a curse, it's a blessing. On the internet, people say, 'Oh, they never change their set.' Hey, yes, we do, but not 360 degrees. We change it in bits and bobs. The people that come see us play are people who haven't seen us in two years – or even a year – and they still want to hear that three or four minutes [of a hit] again 365 days later. It wouldn't bother me one bit if I saw the Stones twice in two years and they played pretty much 90 percent of the same set. If it's been years since I've seen them, I don't care. ... These are the songs we nurtured, we wrote, we're proud of. They made us who we are? Why would we abandon them?"
Tickets go on sale Feb. 3; most dates are available through Ticketmaster.
Here's a look at Def Leppard and Journey tour dates:
May 21: Hartford, Connecticut -- XL Center
May 23: Albany -- Times Union Center
May 25: Hershey, Pennsylvania -- Hersheypark Stadium
May 26: Buffalo -- KeyBank Center
May 28: Cleveland -- Quicken Loans Arena
May 30: Cincinnati -- U.S. Bank Arena
June 1: Toronto -- Rogers Centre
June 2: Pittsburgh -- PPG Paints Arena
June 5: Raleigh, North Carolina -- PNC Arena
June 6: Knoxville, Tennessee -- Thompson-Boling Arena
June 8: Bristow, Virginia -- Jiffy Lube Live
June 9: Charlotte, North Carollina -- Spectrum Center
June 11: Philadelphia -- Wells Fargo Center
June 13: New York -- Madison Square Garden
June 15: Newark -- Prudential Center
June 16: Baltimore -- Royal Farms Arena
July 1: Atlanta -- SunTrust Park
July 3: Noblesville, Indiana -- Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 4: Milwaukee -- Summerfest
July 6: Memphis, Tennessee -- FedExForum
July 7: North Little Rock, Arkansas -- Verizon Arena
July 9: Tulsa -- BOK Center
July 11; Louisville, Kentucky -- KFC Yum! Center
July 13: Detroit -- Comerica Park
July 14: Chicago -- Wrigley Field
July 16: Wichita, Kansas -- INTRUST Bank Arena
July 18: Sioux Falls, South Dakota -- Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
July 19: Lincoln, Nebraska -- Pinnacle Bank Arena
July 21: Denver -- Coors Field
July 23: Des Moines, Iowa -- Wells Fargo Arena
July 25: Kansas City, Missouri -- Sprint Center
July 27: Minneapolis -- Target Field
July 28: Fargo, North Dakota -- Fargodome
August 11: Boston -- Fenway Park
August 13: Virginia Beach -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 15: Columbia, South Carolina -- Colonial Life Arena
August 17: Ft Lauderdale, Florida -- BB&T Center
August 18: Tampa -- Amalie Arena
August 20: Birmingham, Alabama -- Legacy Arena @ The BJCC
August 22: Columbus, Ohio -- Schottenstein Center
August 24: St. Louis -- Busch Stadium
August 25: Nashville -- Bridgestone Arena
August 27: New Orleans -- Smoothie King Center
August 29: Dallas -- American Airlines Center
August 31: San Antonio -- AT&T Center
September 1: Houston -- Toyota Center
September 5: Albuquerque -- Isleta Amphitheater
September 7: Phoenix -- Talking Stick Resort Arena
September 8: Las Vegas -- T-Mobile Arena
September 21: San Francisco -- AT&T Park
September 23: San Diego -- Petco Park
September 25: Salt Lake City -- Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 26: Nampa, Idaho -- Ford Idaho Center Arena
September 28: Portland, Oregon -- Moda Center
September 29: Seattle -- Gorge Amphitheatre
October 1: Vancouver -- Rogers Arena
October 4: Sacramento -- Golden 1 Center
October 6: Los Angeles -- The Forum