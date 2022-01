U.S. added 199,000 jobs in December, as unemployment rate drops to 3.9% A new Department of Labor report reveals the U.S. added 199,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate has fallen to 3.9%. This comes as the country confronts a surge in COVID-19 infections and rising inflation. Frances Stacy, director of portfolio strategy at Optimal Capital, joins CBSN to discuss the current and future labor market.