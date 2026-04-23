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Debt relief can be an effective path forward, but it doesn't always deliver immediate relief from creditor contact. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Credit card balances are sticking around longer — and costing a lot more — in today's economic environment. Case in point? If you're carrying a revolving balance right now, it's likely accruing interest at a rate of 21% or higher, and as the interest charges compound and the balance grows, it gets harder for payments, even consistent ones, to make a meaningful dent in what's owed. And, when you add in the other hurdles borrowers are currently facing, like rapidly rising inflation and a tough job market, it's easy to see why so many people are struggling to keep up with their payments.

In turn, many borrowers are considering structured debt relief as a way to break the cycle. But while taking that step may make it easier to get rid of your debt through settlement or other means, the debt relief process can also come with trade-offs that aren't always obvious. After all, debt relief programs often change how and when your creditors get paid, which can shift the dynamic between you and your lender. So, what feels like a proactive move on your end may be viewed very differently by the companies you owe.

That disconnect can lead to an important question: Does entering a debt relief program calm collection efforts, or could it actually intensify them before things improve? That's what we'll examine below.

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Can debt relief trigger more aggressive collection attempts?

In some cases, yes, debt relief can trigger more aggressive collection attempts — at least temporarily. It's not as simple as debt relief causing aggressive collections across the board, though.

Many programs, particularly debt settlement, require you to stop making payments to creditors and instead redirect funds into a dedicated account. Those funds are later used to negotiate lump-sum settlements with your creditors. While this strategy can reduce the total amount you owe, it also means your accounts may become increasingly delinquent before negotiations begin.

That delinquency is, in turn, what generally triggers heightened collection activity. Here's how that can play out:

Increased calls and notices: When payments stop, creditors and collection agencies may ramp up communication efforts. This can include more frequent calls, emails and letters

When payments stop, creditors and collection agencies may ramp up communication efforts. This can include more Escalation to third-party collectors: Original creditors may sell or transfer your debt

Original creditors may Potential legal action: In some cases — particularly with larger balances or prolonged nonpayment — creditors may pursue lawsuits

That said, this phase is typically just part of the process rather than a sign that debt relief isn't working. As accounts become more delinquent, creditors may become more willing to negotiate, which is often when settlements are reached.

It's also important to note that not all debt relief options function the same way. Debt management plans, for example, typically involve working with creditors to reduce interest rates and fees while continuing monthly payments. Because your accounts remain active and the payments continue, these plans are less likely to trigger aggressive collection efforts.

Learn whether you qualify to settle your debt for less now.

How to deal with increased pressure from debt collectors while in debt relief

While some increase in collection activity is possible, there are ways to navigate it strategically and, in many cases, reduce its impact over time. Here's how to do that:

The bottom line

Debt relief can be an effective way to reduce what you owe and create a path forward, but it doesn't always deliver immediate relief from creditor contact. In fact, certain strategies, particularly those that involve pausing payments, may temporarily increase collection activity as creditors respond to rising delinquency. That doesn't mean the approach is failing, though. In many cases, it's a transitional phase that leads to more favorable settlement opportunities.