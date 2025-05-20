Getting out of debt may require you to take steps that feel counterintuitive on the surface. Getty Images

Credit card interest rates are high. Credit card debt balances are high. And the chances of either being reduced materially anytime soon look unlikely. Even with news last week that credit card balances fell in the first quarter of 2025, a hidden item should have given borrowers pause. Although balances declined in the first three months of the year, they're still up 6% from the same period in 2024. All of this adds up to real concern for borrowers who have accumulated high-rate credit card debt. Without a new, concentrated effort and the help of an appropriate debt relief strategy, it will be difficult for these borrowers to regain their financial independence.

Fortunately, there are multiple debt relief options worth exploring that can help. Whether it's credit card debt forgiveness, a debt management program, a debt consolidation loan, or something else entirely, chances are good that there's a relief option available for your unique situation. While evaluating your options, however, you may encounter some features that you didn't know and were actually surprised to learn. Some of these could even apply (and be advantageous) to your individual borrowing circumstances. Below, we'll detail three surprising debt relief features to know right now.

Start by checking your credit card debt forgiveness qualifications here.

3 debt relief features that may surprise you

The debt relief process will be smoother and more productive the more informed you are. Here, then, are three debt relief features to know that may surprise you, too:

Being behind on payments could help you qualify

It may seem unusual and even counterintuitive that being behind on your credit card payments could help you qualify for something like credit card debt forgiveness (also known as debt settlement), but that's actually one of the key criteria servicers will look for. Being up to date on payments, after all, demonstrates an ability to pay what's owed, even if that comes in the form of smaller payments over an extended period.

But if you're already behind on payments, perhaps to a substantial degree, servicers tend to agree that this illustrates a clear inability to pay. And, in these circumstances, they may be more inclined to form a settlement agreement versus losing out on the whole debt load, which would happen if you pursue bankruptcy or never resume payments. Being behind on payments, then, could help you qualify for relief.

Learn more about your debt relief qualifications online now.

Smaller debt amounts may also qualify

You may think that you'd have to have a serious amount of debt to qualify for help and, if you don't, you may then think that debt relief isn't applicable to you. But that would be a mistake, as smaller debt amounts may also qualify for help, depending on the specific debt relief service you're interested in.

For example, with credit card debt forgiveness, most servicers will offer relief if you have a credit card debt load of $5,000 or more (assuming you're also behind on payments and meet other eligibility requirements). In other words, you don't need to dig yourself further into debt to then explore relief solutions. If you owe as little as $5,000 and can't pay it, you may be able to get relief now and if that type is credit card debt forgiveness, you may even see your debt cut by 30% to 50% over time.

Taking out another loan could actually be advantageous

If the goal is to reduce your outstanding debt, then it seems unusual to think about taking out another loan to do so. But this is another surprising thing about debt relief. Another loan could be the resolution to your debt circumstances, not an addition to them. With a debt consolidation loan, for example, secured either on your own or with the help of a debt relief company, you can consolidate your debt all onto one loan, typically with a much lower interest rate than you're currently paying elsewhere.

Not only will this save you time and money you'd otherwise be paying in interest, but it will also streamline your debt payoff strategy, giving you a clear idea of how much you'll pay and when your debt will be cleared in totality. Just be sure to shop around for loans to find one with the lowest rates and optimal terms.

The bottom line

Debt relief is relatively simple to understand and, with the right approach, it could be the difference between improving your financial health or being mired in debt long-term. By understanding your options and the surprising nuances outlined above, you can better work toward developing the right, personalized debt relief strategy for your needs and you can do so soon, starting the delayed work of erasing your debt for good.