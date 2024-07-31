Texas woman sentenced for role in Ponzi scheme that bilked senior citizens out of millions of dollars

A 65-year-old Texas woman was sentenced to life behind bars on Tuesday for her role in a Ponzi scheme targeting senior citizens.

Debra Mae Carter worked with William Neil Gallagher, a Christian radio host who called himself the "Money Doctor," to scam more than 170 people out of around $31 million, Tarrant County prosecutors said in a news release. Gallagher brought in the money — which Assistant DA Lori Varnell described as retirement savings — while Carter made sure the victims couldn't recover their money.

"These were hard-earned retirement (dollars) which … got put into her account over and over again," Varnell said.

Carter laundered the money through rental homes, land and fake charities. Investigators found around $200,000 in gold and silver when they searched her travel trailer.

Carter represented herself during the trial. Victims spoke out during sentencing about the impact the Ponzi scheme had on them. Brenda Wilkerson, 84, lost savings in the scheme. She said that without the money, she'll be stuck making mortgage payments on her home until she dies.

"Debbie Carter deserves life in prison," Wilkerson said. "She has ruined so many lives."

Carter and Gallagher planned to retire to a ranch together, prosecutors said.

Gallagher was sentenced on Nov. 1, 2021, to three life sentences in prison, plus another 30 years, on charges including forgery, theft of property and exploitation of the elderly. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Before his conviction, he ran the Gallagher Financial Group. The group advertised on Christian radio with the tagline, "See you in church on Sunday," CBS Texas reported. Gallagher promoted his investment business in books such as "Jesus Christ, Money Master."

Varnell described Carter as "a blight on society," adding, "She's just a liar. That's what she does."