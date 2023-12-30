1 killed, 5 injured in Bronx apartment building fire

NEW YORK -- One person was killed and five were injured after a fire broke out at a Bronx apartment building Saturday.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on Elder Avenue between East 172nd Street and Westchester Avenue in the Soundview section.

Citizen video shows flames shooting out of the windows of an apartment on the second floor.

Police say one individual was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The other five victims suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.