How to watch the 2018 Daytona 500: Live stream, start time, what to watch for

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- It's finally race day as the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off Sunday with the 60th running of the Daytona 500. Alex Bowman will start from the pole in the No. 88 Chevrolet that used to be driven by star Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is missing "The Great American Race" for the first time since 1999. Earnhardt will serve as grand marshal.

Other storylines to watch for the 60th running of NASCAR's premier event:

Danica Patrick makes her final NASCAR start. Patrick reunited with GoDaddy for a one-off event and will conclude her racing career at the Indianapolis 500 in May.



It would be the youngest field in terms of average age in Daytona 500 history if not for 66-year-old Mark Thompson, a Vietnam veteran making his second career Cup Series start.

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. will become the first black driver since 1969 to start the Daytona 500. Wallace is driving the iconic No. 43 car for Richard Petty Motorsports.

Defending race winner Kurt Busch is trying to become the first to win consecutive Daytona 500s since Sterling Marlin in 1995.

How to watch the Daytona 500

Location: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida



