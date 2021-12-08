Trial takes dramatic turn after juror says she doesn't agree with manslaughter verdict

A jury in South Florida delivered a manslaughter verdict, only to have its decision rescinded moments later when a juror said she didn't agree. The Broward County jury was ordered to return to the jury room on Wednesday to try to agree on the fate of Dayonte Resiles, who is accused of killing Jill Halliburton Su in 2014, CBS Miami reported.

Jurors deliberated for four full days after the three-week trial, and sent questions to Broward Circuit Judge John J. Murphy on Monday and Tuesday before signaling they had reached a verdict.

They were trying to decide between manslaughter — which could carry a maximum sentence of 30 years — or first-degree murder, which in the case of Resiles, 27, could result in the death penalty.

Prosecutors said Su interrupted Resiles as he was burglarizing her home near Fort Lauderdale on September 8, 2014. Evidence showed the 59-year-old woman was bound at the hands and feet, forced into a bathtub and stabbed about 25 times, according to court testimony.

CBS Miami reported that on Monday, a court reporter read testimony from Jill Halliburton Su's son, Justin.

Jill Halliburton Su CBS Miami

"I noticed the worst thing in my life to my right, what I see is incomprehensible," the court reporter read of Justin Su's testimony. "Literally a blood bath, the water running my mother's face."

Resiles pleaded not guilty. While DNA evidence placed Resiles at the scene, defense lawyers questioned whether the evidence was contaminated.

As is typical in a trial, the jurors were polled to say whether they agreed with the decision that was reached in the jury room. When the first juror was asked that question on Tuesday, she answered with a firm "No," CBS Miami reported.

The judge then ordered the jury to continue deliberating. The victim's husband, Nan Yao Su, and her family and friends were left in shock as the jury quickly declared itself deadlocked. The judge then instructed them to try to reach an agreement.

They will return Wednesday to do just that, but if they can't reach an agreement, Murphy will have to declare a mistrial.

Resiles also faces criminal charges from a 2016 escape attempt. Resiles unlocked his shackles and fled from a hearing at the courthouse, resulting in a six-day manhunt. After he was recaptured, he wrote the court insisting he fled because he is innocent.

Dayonte Resiles looks at his supporters in the courtroom of Judge Raag Singhal, July 26, 2016, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. Joe Cavaretta/AP

Family and friends of Resiles believe he is innocent, and a small group of his supporters has gathered outside the courtroom each day since the trial began, CBS Miami reported.

"We've been praying that God reveals the truth, what exactly happened, just for him to be free," Nisha Scott said.