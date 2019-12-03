Accused drug kingpin linked to shooting of David Ortiz arrested in Colombia

An accused drug kingpin linked to the shooting of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has been arrested. Cesar Emilio Peralta was taken into custody in Colombia Monday.

He had been wanted by the FBI since late 2018 for his decade of alleged drug trafficking in Latin America. Peralta was rumored to be involved in the shooting of Ortiz at a Dominican Republic bar in June.



More than a dozen people have been arrested in the Dominican Republic in connection with the shooting. Authorities there maintain Ortiz was accidentally shot in a botched hit job.

In September, Ortiz dismissed speculation that he was a target and said he wasn't involved in anything shady that would have led to an attack. "I don't have enemies. I don't know why anyone would want to do this to me," he told Univision.