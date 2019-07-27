David Ortiz released from hospital seven weeks after shooting

Red Sox legend David Ortiz has been released from a Massachusetts, the Red Sox confirmed on Saturday. Ortiz was shot on June 9 outside a bar in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic and was transferred to a Boston hospital one day after the shooting.

Ortiz underwent surgery in the Dominican Republic, where doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestines. He was flown to Boston on June 10 and was in intensive care until June 22.

The Red Sox are expected to give a more detailed update as soon as Sunday, CBS Boston reports.

Prosecutors in the Dominican Republic said Ortiz was not the intended target of the shooting, which has been described as a paid hit. More than a dozen people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Prosecutors said the alleged mastermind, Victor Hugo Gomez, ordered the shooting of his cousin, Sixto David Fernández, because Gomez believed Fernandez ratted on him to local authorities in a 2011 drug case that led to his imprisonment. Gomez has a lengthy criminal history and is believed to be a member of a major Mexican drug cartel.