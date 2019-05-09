David Beckham gets 6-month driving ban for using cellphone behind the wheel

David Beckham attends a meeting at Miami City Hall during a public hearing about building a Major League soccer stadium on a public golf course, July 12, 2018, in Miami, Florida. Getty

London -- David Beckham has been banned from driving in Britain for six months been fined about $1,200 after admitting using his cellphone while behind the wheel. He was busted cruising through central London in his Bentley in November last year while using his phone.

The crime got him six points on his license, which in the U.K. brings a driver's license suspension.

CBS News partner network BBC News reported that the ruling was handed down on Thursday by Bromley Magistrates' Court, in southwest London, where the 44-year-old admitted to the offense.

The former England soccer team captain has moved onto a lucrative career in U.S. soccer, but remains a fixture in British celebrity culture. He and wife Victoria Beckham, a former "Spice Girl" who, like her husband, has also carved out a career in the fashion industry, have homes in London's posh Holland Park area and in the Cotswolds, a well-healed patch of countryside west of London.

They have also lived in Los Angeles, and Beckham is expected to relocate to Florida in the coming year to head up his new Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami CF, which he hopes to have competing by the 2020 season.