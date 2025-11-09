Dave Portnoy says there's been a "definitive shift" toward antisemitism: "People are coming up with real hate"

Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy said in an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" that he's experiencing daily antisemitism — a shift, he said, from the occasional hateful comments that he used to get.

"It's every day now. Like, there's a definitive shift in what's going on," Portnoy told Tony Dokoupil in an interview that will air next Sunday.

On Friday, Portnoy was recording a "One Bite" pizza review in Mississippi when someone yelled an antisemitic comment at him. His interview with Dokoupil was taped before the incident, but their conversation touched on a recent rise in hateful comments.

Portnoy said he feels that it's important for him to speak out. "For me, being a Jewish person, like, you got to step up," he said. "You're kind of someone people look up to in the Jewish community. You have to be, like, 'All right, this is not normal ha-ha with the guys. People are coming up with real hate.'"

