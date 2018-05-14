Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart team up for joint tour

Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart are joining forces for a stand-up comedy tour. The two announced that they are performing together during an exclusive, limited run of shows in June. The seven tour dates will take place in Boston, Houston and El Paso.

The two performed together in August 2017 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The former "Chappelle's Show" star recently released comedy specials on Netflix. Stewart announced last year that he will film new stand-up specials for the first time in 20 years, though the release date is still unknown.

Chappelle and Stewart will sell their tickets through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan service. Hopeful ticket-buyers can register now through Wednesday for Verified Fan; tickets for registered fans go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Here are Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart's tour dates:

June 11: Boston – Wang Theatre

June 12: Boston – Wang Theatre

June 13: Boston – Wang Theatre

June 21: Houston – Smart Financial Centre

June 22 – Houston – Smart Financial Centre

June 23 – El Paso – Chavez Theatre

June 24 – El Paso – Chavez Theatre