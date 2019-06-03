At least 4 killed and "multiple crime scenes" after shooting in Australia

Melbourne, Australia -- A gunman has killed at least four people in the Australian city of Darwin, authorities said Tuesday. Northern Territory Police Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan says a 45-year-old man was in custody following Tuesday's shooting.

Morgan told Guardian Australia, "At this stage we've got reports of four deceased and a number of other people who have been shot."

In this image made from video, police proceed to apprehend a suspect on the ground next to a white truck, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Darwin Australia. Media reports say a gunman has killed at least four people in the Australian city of Darwin. Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP

In a Facebook post, Northern Territory Police said they do not believe the shooting was terror-related.

"There is no known ongoing threat to the community however a police operation remains underway," the statement said. "Police can confirm that there is currently four casualties, multiple injuries and multiple crime scenes."

Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that a man fired a pump action shotgun at the Palms Hotel in the suburb of Woolner in the late afternoon.

Possible shooter arrested in Darwin CBD ... traffic starting to flow again after arrest about 10 mins ago @abcnews @abcdarwin pic.twitter.com/R2Bk5Orw0s — Stephanie Zillman (@Steph_Zillman) June 4, 2019

Witness Leah Potter told the ABC that a woman was shot in the legs at the Palms Hotel. "I ran and got some towels and wrapped up her legs, she had little holes all in her skin on both her legs and she was bleeding everywhere," Potter told the ABC.