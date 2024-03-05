Dartmouth basketball players vote to form first union in college sports

Dartmouth University basketball players voted on Tuesday to unionize, a historic step toward forming the first union in college sports that could have broad ramifications for other amateur athletes.

Members of the Ivy League school's men's basketball team voted 13-2 in favor of joining Service Employees International Union Local 560, which already represents some Dartmouth workers. Unionizing allows the players to negotiate a salary, along with working conditions like practice hours and travel.

"Today is a big day for our team," players Cade Haskins and Romeo Myrthil said in a statement. "We stuck together all season and won this election. It is self-evident that we, as students, can also be both campus workers and union members. Dartmouth seems to be stuck in the past. It's time for the age of amateurism to end."

Dartmouth administrators have five days to file any objection to the vote and 10 days to file an appeal, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the National Labor Relations Board. If it doesn't challenge the move, the college will be required to bargain over a labor contract in good faith with the players.

Dartmouth, in Hanover, New Hampshire, had previously objected to the union drive, arguing that basketball players at the school aren't employees of the college.

"For Ivy League students who are varsity athletes, academics are of primary importance, and athletic pursuit is part of the educational experience," the college said in a statement Tuesday. "Classifying these students as employees simply because they play basketball is as unprecedented as it is inaccurate. We, therefore, do not believe unionization is appropriate."

—This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly. With reporting from the Associated Press.