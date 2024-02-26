Dartmouth basketball players to vote on union after being declared employees Earlier this month, the National Labor Relations Board found Dartmouth men's basketball players are employees of the school, clearing the way for the team to vote on forming a union. All members of the team signed a petition last year to join a local union that already represents other workers at the school. Karen Weaver, an adjunct assistant professor for the University of Pennsylvania, joined CBS News to discuss what this might mean for college athletics.