Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attacked by man in Copenhagen, her office says

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was attacked by a man in a Copenhagen square on Friday, her office said, adding that the man had been arrested.

"Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was hit by a man Friday evening on Kultorvet in Copenhagen. The man was subsequently arrested," the prime minister's office said in a statement to the AFP news agency, describing Frederiksen as "shocked by the incident."

No other details were immediately released and it was unclear if Frederiksen was injured.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at a news conference on April 15, 2024. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Copenhagen police confirmed that an incident involving the prime minister had occurred but did not provide further details.

"We have one person arrested in the case, which we are now investigating. At this time, we have no further comments or remarks on the case," police said in a statement posted on X.

"I must say that it shakes all of us who are close to her," Danish Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a post to social media. "Something like this must not happen in our beautiful, safe and free country."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.