Danish foreign minister scolds Trump administration after Vance trip to Greenland

The Danish foreign minister scolded the Trump administration on Saturday for its "tone" criticizing Denmark and Greenland during U.S. Vice President JD Vance's visit to the strategic island.

Vance – joined by wife first lady Usha Vance, national security adviser Mike Waltz, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah – on Friday visited the Pituffick Space Base, the northernmost U.S. military installation, in Greenland. The trip had been scaled back after an uproar among Greenlanders and Danges who were not consulted about the original itinerary. While there, the vice president blasted Denmark for its handling of the island, saying the U.S. base in Greenland is less secure than it was decades ago because of Denmark's stewardship.

US Vice President JD Vance arrives to board Air Force Two after touring the US military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on March 28, 2025. JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"There is no amount of bullying, no amount of obfuscating, no amount of confusing the issue," Vance said. "Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland, you have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people. That has to change. And because it hasn't changed, that's why President Trump's policy in Greenland is what it is."

Mr. Trump has eyed the semi-autonomous Danish territory despite opposition from residents and leaders.

On Saturday, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen posted a video on social media scolding the Trump administration, saying his country is already investing more into Arctic security and remains open to more cooperation with the U.S.

"Many accusations and many allegations have been made. And of course, we are open to criticism," Rasmussen said speaking in English. "But let me be completely honest: we do not appreciate the tone in which it is being delivered. This is not how you speak to your close allies. And I still consider Denmark and the United States to be close allies."

Vice President JD Vance, center, poses with second lady Usha Vance, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz, his wife, former homeland security adviser, Julia Nesheiwat, left, and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, right, as they tour the U.S. military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, Friday, March 28, 2025. Jim Watson / AP

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also pushed back on Vance's claim that Denmark isn't doing enough for defense in the Arctic, calling her country "a good and strong ally."

Vivian Motzfeldt, Greenland's foreign minister told CBS News she wants cooperation with the U.S., not domination.

"You just don't take over. You speak and you talk. That's all politics is about," she said.

Danish King Frederik X posted on Facebook: "We live in an altered reality. There should be no doubt that my love for Greenland and my connectedness to the people of Greenland are intact."

Hundreds of protesters demonstrated Saturday outside the U.S. Embassy in the Danish capital Copenhagen with some lifting signs saying, "back off, USA" Danish broadcaster TV2 reported.

Cross-political support demonstration for Greenland and Greenlanders in front of Greenland's representation in Christianshavn, Copenhagen, Friday, March 28, 2025. Thomas Traasdahl / AP

Løkke Rasmussen, in his video, reminded viewers of the 1951 defense agreement between Denmark and the United States. Since 1945, the American military presence in Greenland has decreased from thousands of soldiers over 17 bases and installations on the island, he said, to the remote Pituffik Space Base in the northwest with some 200 soldiers today.

The 1951 agreement "offers ample opportunity for the United States to have a much stronger military presence in Greenland," the foreign minister said. "If that is what you wish, then let us discuss it."

Løkke Rasmussen added that Denmark has increased its own investment into Arctic defense. In January, Denmark announced 14.6 billion Danish kroner (US$2.1 billion) in financial commitments for Arctic security covering three new naval vessels, long-range drones and satellites.

The second lady was originally scheduled to visit Greenland in an expanded cultural trip this week, and then the vice president announced Tuesday that he would be joining her for a shorter trip that was more focused on U.S. policy and defense.

A recent poll shows 85% of Greenlanders do not want to be part of the United States.