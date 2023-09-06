How convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante escaped from prison, according to sources. He's still on the run.

Danelo Cavalcante still at large after escaping Chester County Prison Danelo Cavalcante still at large after escaping Chester County Prison 02:29

Chester County, Pa. — Danelo Cavalcante, the fugitive convicted murderer, escaped from the Chester County Prison last week by climbing up to the roof, multiple sources told CBS News Philadelphia Tuesday night.

He escaped on Aug. 31 at around 8: 30 a.m.

Officials have remained tight-lipped on how Cavalcante broke out.

The sources also said his escape method was similar to one used by another inmate who broke out of the facility a few months ago.

Cavalcante has been spotted numerous times since he fled. The most recent sighting happened Monday night, when he was spotted by a surveillance camera at Longwood Gardens, Pa., northwest of Wilmington, Del., according to Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens.

The photos show Cavalcante has acquired an over-the-shoulder bag as well as a hooded sweatshirt.

Neighborhoods and wooded areas have been crawling with state, local and federal officers in the southern Chester County trying to track Cavalcante down.

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante in still from surveillance video while on the run after escaping from prison on August 31, 2023. Pennsylvania State Police

Officials are pleading with members of the public to check their home surveillance cameras and see if they spotted Cavalcante.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to his capture.

Police continue to urge people to use extreme caution and consider Cavalcante extremely dangerous.

Residents in the area have been high alert ever since the escape.

"It's just tiring. It's exhausting. And just your nerves are on edge and you just second-guess everything," said Jo-Ann Shiley, who lives in the area where law enforcement is searching for Cavalcante.

Meanwhile, authorities broadcast a message from his mother, urging him to turn himself in. Cavalcante is a Brazilian national fluent in Portuguese and Spanish. Cavalcante also speaks some English, authorities said. His mother, who is in Brazil, recorded the message for him in Portuguese.

And the Kennett Consolidated School District will be closed for the second straight day on Wednesday as the manhunt for him continues, CBS News Philadelphia reports.