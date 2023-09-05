Chester County Prison escape: Neighbors on high alert with Danelo Cavalcante on the run

KENNETT SQUARE (CBS) -- Neighbors living around the search area for escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante are taking extra precautions Tuesday night.

Many roads are blocked off by police as the search for the convicted killer continues.

Neighbors who live on the border of Longwood Gardens, where Cavalcante was spotted twice Monday night, say it's all hitting too close to home.

"I hear them circling all like every day all day for the past few days so it's just been, it's been a lot. A little scary," Rayna Robbins said.

Robbins woke up to the news that Cavalcante was spotted not far from her house, which backs up to Longwood Gardens off of Baltimore Pike.

"I woke up at like 6:45 and I just made sure the doors were locked," Robbins said.

On Monday night, officials say surveillance photo from a private trail camera shows Cavalcante at Longwood Gardens.

"It's just tiring. It's exhausting. And just your nerves are on edge and you just second-guess everything," said Jo-Ann Shiley said, who also lives in the "Old Hamorton" neighborhood.

Shiley's kids are home from school after both the Unionville-Chadds Ford and Kennett Consolidated School Districts closed.

"You don't think September should be a snow day," Shiley said.

Neighbors say state police went door-to-door near Dogwood Tuesday – checking properties and making sure everyone is OK.

"They just asked us to keep alert and keep your door shut and asked if we were OK," Neal Kenney said.

"That's the fear – as time goes on he gets more and more desperate so you never know what he's going to do," Damian Kelley said.

Until Cavalcante is caught, Shiley, Robbins and their neighbors will continue to check on each other.

"The few neighbors that I am like directly around we all are kind of like, 'OK just stay safe.' We're all just kinda like texting updates."

Neighbors say they're confident Cavalcante will be captured.

Authorities are asking anyone with tips to call 717-562-2987.