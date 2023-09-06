Kennett Consolidated School District closed for second straight day due to prison escape

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- Kennett Consolidated School District will be closed for the second straight day on Wednesday as law enforcement continues to search for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from Chester County Prison last week.

RELATED: What you need to know about Danelo Cavalcante, prison escape timeline and more

Kennett Consolidated SD and other schools planned to open Tuesday until Cavalcante was spotted at Longwood Gardens twice on Monday night. The Unionville-Chadds Ford School District closed schools and offices Tuesday and held a flexible instruction day.

"Due to the unknown whereabouts and ongoing search for the escaped prisoner, the Kennett Consolidated School District will be closed again tomorrow, Wednesday, September 6. Greenwood Elementary School and several of our communities are currently located within the police search perimeter. It is out of an abundance of caution that we take this action. We are continuing to meet and work with the Pennsylvania State Police, Chester County Emergency Services, and the District Attorney's office to get updates and determine the best and safest way to open schools outside the search perimeter that will allow access for all of our students as soon as possible. In the event of any significant updates or changes in this constantly evolving situation, we will immediately communicate with our staff and families to ensure everyone's safety and well-being. Additionally, we are requesting waivers for the two missed days of school from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE). We will provide an update about this once we hear from PDE. We understand that situations like these can be unsettling. The safety and security of our KCSD community remains our top priority. We are committed to taking all necessary precautions and measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff," Superintendent Dr. Dusty Blakey said in a statement.

The perimeter for the search has now shifted south after officials said Cavalcante likely slipped through the original perimeter.

Photos show Cavalcante has acquired an over-the-shoulder bag as well as a hooded sweatshirt. It's unclear if Cavalcante obtained those items during unsolved burglaries that occurred recently within the perimeter. Investigators don't know what other things he may have on him.

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante was seen on a trail camera at Longwood Gardens in East Marlborough Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police

Neighborhoods and woods are crawling with state and local police and federal officers in the southern Chester County community attempting to capture the convicted killer.

RELATED: State police using recorded message from Danelo Cavalcante's mother urging surrender

Cavalcante, 34, escaped the morning of Aug. 31 and has evaded capture despite hundreds of law enforcement officers in the area from the Pennsylvania State Police, U.S. Marshals Service and other agencies. His run from the Chester County Prison still hasn't been addressed or explained by county officials.

CBS Philadelphia has repeatedly asked a spokesperson for Chester County Commissioners and its prison board. Each time, they've declined to answer our questions citing an ongoing investigation.

But multiple sources told CBS News Philadelphia Cavalcante escaped by climbing the roof.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information assisting in his capture.