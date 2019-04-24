Blazers star Damian Lillard drills 37-foot jumper to win playoff series against Thunder

logo lillard pic.twitter.com/DpAb3uu8jC — justin michael jerome (@JstnMchl) April 24, 2019

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard hit a game-winning buzzer beater for the ages during the team's thrilling 118-115 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The All-Star point guard, who scored 50 points, drilled a three-point shot from nearly 40 feet away to clinch the playoff series 4-1 and advance to the next round.

The game was tied at 115 when Lillard rose up for the shot just a few feet from half court logo. After the ball went through the hoop, Lillard waved goodbye at the Thunder players and fans roared at the Moda Center.

"It was a great feeling when it left my hands," Lillard told reporters. "It felt good."

The man covering him, Thunder forward Paul George, a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, criticized Lillard's shot attempt near the Blazers' logo.

"That's a bad, bad shot," George said postgame. "I don't care what anybody says. That's a bad shot. But hey, he made it. That story won't be told that it was a bad shot. We live with that."

Lillard responded on Twitter by simply saying "lol." His team now awaits the winner of the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs series.

The star guard has hit clutch shots like this before. Back in 2014 and down two points, he hit a series-ending three-pointer against the Houston Rockets in Game 6.