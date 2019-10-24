Mark Cuban and Texas Rangers donate to Dallas schools hit by tornado

Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire Mark Cuban has stepped in to help schools affected by a powerful tornado that ripped through parts of Dallas this week. The 61-year-old "Shark Tank" star donated $100,000 to the Dallas Education Foundation, according to the Dallas Independent School District.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 16 counties following severe storms, including a tornado, that battered parts of Dallas early Monday. The storms damaged homes and businesses, and knocked out electricity to tens of thousands of people.

Three schools were destroyed during the tornado, according to CBS Dallas/Fort Worth. In the aftermath of the devastation, the Texas Rangers also chipped in with $4,500 worth of gift cards and supplies. The school district is still accepting donations via the Dallas Foundation, its fiscal agent, at DallasISDTornadoReliefFund.

The Texas @Rangers have donated $4,500 in gift cards and school supplies to support our school communities impacted by the storm. Thank you so much for your support! 🙌 #DallasISDStrong pic.twitter.com/QqFj6yZEkh — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) October 24, 2019

CBS DFW reported the tornado was the costliest to ever hit the state, causing a total loss of about $2 billion, according to the Insurance Council of Texas.

There were no reports of fatalities or serious injuries related to the storm, according to a release from the city of Dallas. Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said three people were hospitalized for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the city was very fortunate that there was no loss of life.