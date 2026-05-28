At least 4 hurt, number of fatalities unknown after large explosion destroys Dallas apartment building, officials say

A large explosion after a reported gas leak leveled a Dallas apartment building and prompted a massive response from Dallas Fire-Rescue on Thursday afternoon. At least four people were injured, officials confirmed.

The address, 409 E 9th St., corresponds to the El Ricardo apartment building. It is located just east of the Bishop Arts neighborhood, north of the Dallas Zoo and south of downtown.

Aerial images showed a severely damaged building with flames and thick black smoke pouring from the wreckage. Fire crews had contained the flames by 4 p.m., DFR said, except hot spot flare-ups occurring as fire personnel continue combing through debris from the collapsed two-story structure.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Dallas Fire-Rescue Assistant Fire Chief James Russ confirmed that at about 12:47 p.m., crews responded to a gas leak call at the apartment complex. And shortly after, the explosion happened.

By 2:30 p.m., 71 units were on scene for the 5-alarm incident. There were 120 firefighters who responded to the scene.

DFR said three people were taken to different hospitals and a fourth took themselves to a hospital. Methodist Dallas Medical Center said one patient was taken there in good condition, while Parkland Health said another patient was transported there and is also in good condition.

DFR also evacuated residents from a neighboring apartment complex to the east and a small house to the west.

Dallas officials confirm fatalities; number unknown

Dallas Fire Deputy Chief Mark Berry said there have been fatalities, but the fire department said it cannot confirm the number of victims at this time.

"We are still in the process of locating victims," DFR spokesperson Jason Evans said. "Fire personnel, in conjunction with DFR and DPD Drone Teams, are carefully working their way through the remnants to locate victims."

Berry said they are now in recovery mode.

The Dallas Medical Examiner was also seen on the scene of the incident late Thursday afternoon. The number of victims could change as details continue to unfold and crews search through the debris.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson took to social media to post that he's closely monitoring the situation and his "prayers are with those injured, their families, and all those who have suffered loss from this tragic event."

During the press conference, he and Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert echoed those sentiments, saying they would do everything they could to take care of those affected by the incident.

Atmos Energy said just before 1 p.m., the fire department reported to Atmos Energy "that a construction crew unrelated to Atmos Energy damaged a natural gas pipeline near 409 E. 9th Street in Dallas. Atmos Energy technicians are onsite working with Dallas Fire Rescue and other emergency management personnel. Natural gas service in the immediate area is off, an investigation is ongoing, and Atmos Energy crews remain on site to provide support."

A family reunification center has been set up at WH Adamson High School.

Witnesses recall hearing blast, seeing young girl get rescued

CBS News Texas reporter Marissa Armas spoke with witnesses who heard the explosion and rushed to the scene.

One person said he heard a huge boom and saw several people running and yelling. He said a man saved a girl from one of the buildings.

A second witness shared a similar account.

Oliver Jimenez said he lives across the street from the incident and was about to leave his own apartment when he felt his building shake. He said he rushed to see what had happened and saw a "little girl barely getting out of the debris."

That's when the fire got worse, Jimenez said.

"We started running," he said. "It's kinda hard to process it."

This is a developing story and will be updated.