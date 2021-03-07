Cuomo says "there is no way I resign" amid harassment allegations

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo defiantly rebuffed calls for his resignation as more women have come forward with sexual harassment allegations against him, saying Sunday "there is no way" he will step down.

Cuomo insisted he continues to be focused on the state's COVID-19 response and vaccination effort, and said he would not be "distracted" by the allegations.

"I was elected by the people of the state, not by politicians," Cuomo told reporters Sunday. "I'm not going to resign because of allegations. The premise of resigning because of allegations is actually anti-democratic."

Two more women came forward on Saturday with allegations that Cuomo acted inappropriately, making it five women who have accused him. While Cuomo said last week he was "embarrassed" and apologized for "any pain I caused," he struck a more defiant tone on Sunday. He has said an alleged incident with one woman, Lindsey Boylan, "didn't happen," and he said Sunday allegations from a former aide, Karen Hinton, are "not true."

One of Cuomo's accusers, Charlotte Bennett, described him as a "textbook abuser" in an exclusive interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell. Bennett alleges that on June 5 — during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in hard-hit New York — Cuomo asked her if she was ever intimate with an older man and said he was comfortable dating women decades younger than him.

Text messages sent by Bennett to a friend and reviewed by CBS News memorialized her encounter with Cuomo immediately after the alleged conversation. In the messages, Bennett told a friend that Cuomo "talked about age differences in relationships."

Her friend, who verified the messages, asked: "Wait what," and "Did he do something."

"No," Bennett responded. "But it was like the most explicit it could be."

When asked by CBS News on Sunday if he was made aware of Bennett's complaint at the time, Cuomo said he was not. He again insisted he would be awaiting the results of an investigation by Attorney General Letitia James.

"This is not about me or accusations about me — the attorney general can handle that. This is about doing the people's business," Cuomo said. "These next six months will determine the future trajectory of New York state."

Cuomo said he has been focused on getting the state budget approved. New York state's constitution mandates the budget be approved by April 1, and Cuomo submitted his budget in mid-January. According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York will be getting $12.5 billion in stimulus money in the recently passed federal relief package, although Cuomo had sought $15 billion.

"This does not mean it's going to be an easy budget, but now it will be a possible budget," Cuomo said.

Cuomo also announced Sunday that with the exception of New York City, restaurants in New York state will now be able to open at 75% capacity.

Norah O'Donnell, Michael Kaplan, Julie Morse, Adam Verdugo and Caitlin Yilek contributed to this report.