Cuomo says majority of spread is in low-income communities

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the majority of new coronavirus cases are coming from low-income communities and communities of color. "That's where the cases are still coming from, that's where the virus is still spreading," he said.

Cuomo noted that certain neighborhoods in New York City have continued high community spread. One is the Brownsville neighborhood in Brooklyn. Brownsville, which is predominantly African American, has double the spread compared to the city average, according to the governor.

He noted the difficulty of implementing social distancing and PPE in communities where many residents live in public housing. "How do you social distance in the elevator of a public housing unit?" he said.

To address the issue, Cuomo said the state will open more testing sites in high-impact zip codes, including testing sites in 40 public housing developments in New York City. He said it will also create outreach programs and ask all local governments to focus on low-income communities.